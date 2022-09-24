Meghalaya Government Intends To Replicate ‘Williamnagar Settlement Model’ For B Mahal Region & Tura : CM

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma noted that the state administration intends to replicate the ‘Williamnagar Settlement Model’ not only for the B Mahal region but also for Tura, where squatters had encroached into government-owned lands.

In a settlement agreement to benefit both the government financially and the settlers with their claim to the land, the administration has decided to allow the settlers in Warima and Balsrigittim of Williamnagar town to keep their plots in exchange for paying compensation of Rs 2.55 lakh for each.

During a meeting to resolve the disagreement over the B-Mahal land issue, the chief minister announced about a similar initiative in Tura, where large tracts of prime government-owned lands have been the target to encroachers for many years.

“In a similar manner as Williamnagar where the settlement has benefitted the people and the citizens, we have already launched the project for Tura where the government lands are been encroached. In order to solve the matter, we have begun the exercise in collaboration with the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC),” – noted the CM.

Its worthy to note that despite the settlement made in Williamnagar, settlers from Warima area are opposing the compensation fee of Rs 2.55 lakh, calling it “exorbitant and beyond the reach of the settlers” who are primarily farmers and daily-wage earners.