Mizoram CM Holds Press Meet; Presents Comprehensive Report On Recent Meetings With Union Ministers 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today presented a comprehensive report on the recent meetings held with the President – Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister – Narendra Modi, Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah, Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman; and various other Union Ministers as well as NSA and Director of Intelligence Bureau.

Addressing a press conference, the Mizoram CM highlighted the key points of his meeting with various officials of the PMO; regarding the crucial role played by India in bringing peace and stability in Myanmar.

He also mentioned that the Hon’ble President of India – Droupadi Murmu even expressed her wish over the peaceful transition of power to a democratically elected government in Myanmar. The CM stressed that in bringing peace to the neighbouring country; the various ethnic underground groups must be taken into consideration.

Regarding the meeting with his Assam counterpart – Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CM asserted that both the states are working on an amicable agreement on the border conflict issue and that, both the states have affirmed to check the illegal smuggling of arecanuts from Myanmar.

Zoramthanga stated that during his meeting with Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister has agreed-upon visiting the state in the month of November to inaugurate the Headquarter of the Assam Rifles base at Zokhawsang (on the outskirts of Aizawl). He also emphasized on the need to reinforce the Border Security Force and Assam Rifles manning the Myanmar and Bangladesh borders with personnel from Mizo forces.

Zoramthanga also highlighted that Mizoram, sharing its border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, several Rohingya refugees can enter into India with an intent of “Terrorism” saying “India cannot afford to have a weak gatekeeper.”

During his meeting with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Zoramthanga stated that the Minister will take the necessary actions required for the procurement of equipment worth of Rs. 10 crores at Aizawl Zemabawk Cancer Hospital. His meeting with Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) resulted into the bank’s assurance for the swift implementation of Rs. 1000 crores for Healthcare sector.