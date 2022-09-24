Mizoram : Methamphetamine Tablets Worth Over Rs 167 Crores Seized From Champhai 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A joint team of Zokhawthar Police and Assam Rifles recovered a large stash of contraband substances worth over 5 lakhs (55.80 kgs) of Methamphetamine tablets from Melbuk village in Champhai district on Friday evening.

The seized contrabands are reported to be worth of Rs 167,86,20,000 in the market. A 41-year-old female named Lalrindiki d/o of Zakapthanga of Zokhawthar village, Champhai district was apprehended.

Based on specific inputs, a patrolling was launched by joint team of Zokhawthar post of Serchhip battalion and Zokhawthar Police at Melbuk village near Melbuk cemetery on September 23, 2022 at 1730 hrs.

The team noticed the movement of a suspected vehicle; which was intercepted and a thorough spot checking was carried-out.

During the checking, it was revealed that the individual was carrying 50 bundles suspected to be Methamphetamine tablets (Qty – 5,05,000 tablets) tactically concealed along various compartments of the vehicle.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets were seized and the lady was taken into custody by the joint team on spot and handed over to Zokhawthar police for further legal proceedings. This is the highest single recovery of Methamphetamine tablets recorded in Mizoram so far.