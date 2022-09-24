Nagaland : ‘Missing’ IRBn Jawan Found Dead In Niuland; Investigation Underway 

NET Web Desk

A Nagaland Police Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan, who had reportedly been missing since September 17, was found dead at a village in Niuland district on Saturday.

Identified as Yanponthung N Tungoe (28), the deceased hailed from Old Riphyim in Wokha district, and was posted at Niuland town. The jawan’s body was found near Hovishe village in Niuland district.

According to police sources, he died an unnatural death and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. It will be sent to his native village after completion of formalities.

Further investigation is underway.