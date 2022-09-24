Nagaland : NBSE Warns Against False Students’ Enrolment 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has warned the authorities about the false enrolment of students, particularly from Class-I to Class-VII; along the institutions functioning under the Board.

According to an official statement, the Board has “notified all the Heads of registered institutions of NBSE that during the inspection of schools it was detected that some schools have furnished false/inflated students enrolment particularly from Class-A to Class-VII to the Board which is a violation to the rules and regulations of managing a school.”

“Therefore, any registered school if found giving wrong information/figure to the Board shall be viewed seriously and appropriate disciplinary action shall be initiated against the concerned school,” – the statement further reads.