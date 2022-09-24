‘Old Settlers’ Demands To Make Residential Certificate Equivalent With COI 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Old settlers of Sikkim have urged the state administration to come-up with a concrete decision on these residents, determining if the Residential Certificate will be made equivalent to COI or not.

Addressing a press conference, the social activist – Prem Goyal representing these settlers, the further actions will be initiated once the matter is been cleared. These settlers are the people, who are residing in Sikkim before April 26, 1975; which comprises of various communities.

Besides, the social activist shared “from Bhandari Government to present day government in it’s manifesto have promised many things for business community or old settlers. But till date, no concrete measures were initiated and it is clearly visible that we old settlers have genuine and legitimate demand. It is very sad know that even RC is being not provided properly, hence now the time has come to take concrete measures thereby making RC equivalent to COI with proper verification of Documents of the people residing in Sikkim before 26th April 1975 or any other proper solution and if they cannot, then we also know what to do but government must clarify their stand now.”

Goyal along with other members of the older settler community was speaking from the stage of Sikkim Surakhsa Somiti’s dharna site, where they are demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and cancellation of fake COI and other documents.

Clarifying various rumours, Goyal shared “many people are saying and commenting that old settlers have encouraged the influx or because of old settlers influx have raised which is not true and also said that there is a rumour that Prem Goyal has given money to Sikkim Suraksha Samiti which is also wrong.”