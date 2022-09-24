President – Draupadi Murmu Likely To Lay Foundation Of Tripura’s Digital Museum On October 14 

NET Web Desk

The President – Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Tripura on October 14, for laying the foundation-stone of the digital museum at the historic Pushpabanta Palace.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Tourism Minister of Tripura – Pranajit Singha Roy asserted that the Ministry of Tourism has accepted the proposal for transforming the century-old palace into a digital museum, which has been sanctioned for Rs 40 Crores.

Roy pointed-out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration has been striving to develop the tourism industry in the state. He also highlighted some of the significant developments in the tourism sector made during the last 4 years, which increased the tourist footfall in Tripura.

“All the historical and natural tourist spots have been renovated and incorporated with all modern facilities, while other ancillary services, including – hotels, food parks and transport were brought to the fold of tourist-friendly provisions,” – he stated.

The minister noted that tourist destinations of Tripura, gradually attained a footprint in the national tourism landscape.

“The innovative concept of religious tourism has been conceptualized, in accordance with setting-up a replica of all 51 Shakti Devis in a single complex at Tripura Sundari Temple has begun under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme,” – Singha Roy stated.

The tourism ministry had sanctioned Rs 44 Crores for renovation and addition of facilities in the temple area. Besides, the state administration has also allocated 14.22 acres of land around the complex, where temples and idols of all 51 Shakti Piths would be constructed.