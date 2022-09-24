Tripura : MBB Airport To Start Agartala-Chittagong Flight Services; Acquire International Status Soon 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 24, 2022 : Tripura’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, which is the second busiest airport in entire North Eastern Region of India after Guwahati will soon start flight services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh and this airport will get the status of international airport, said Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday.

BJP MLA Mimi Majumder on the first day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly’s monsoon session on Friday in a private member resolution proposed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation take appropriate steps soon to introduce international air traffic through the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala city. The proposal was accepted.

Participating in the discussion, Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that the Maharaja Bir Bikram, one of the architects of modern Tripura and this royal scion was not given due respect earlier. Realizing this, the present government named the airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram. During the inauguration of this newly constructed airport, the state government requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make this airport an international airport. A letter was also given to the central government on behalf of the state government. He expressed hope that very soon Agartala-Chittagong air service will be started and Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport will get the status of international airport.

Moving the private motion in the Assembly, MLA Mimi Mazumder elaborated on starting international air traffic. Treasury Bench Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, MLA Krishnadhan Das and Opposition CPIM MLA Bijita Nath participated in the discussion supporting the private proposal. After discussion, the proposal was unanimously accepted.