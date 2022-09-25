PM Modi Focuses To Develop India Following Pandit Deendayal Uadhyay’s “Integral Humanism”: Tripura CM – Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2022: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay coined “Integral Humanism” which explains “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas and Sabka Prayas” and he opined the country will not be strengthen unless and until the people in society as a whole is strong, said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday.

On the 106th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Information and Cultural Affairs department of Sunday organized a tribute programme at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in where Chief Minister Dr Saha was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Cooperative minister Ramprasad Paul, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury, ICA department Secretary Dr PK Chakraborty and Director Ratan Biswas. The Chief Minister along with other ministers and officials offered floral tribute to the portrait of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at the beginning of the function.

Elaborating the significance of this tribute ceremony, Chief Minister Dr Saha said “On the basis of mixed doctrines, India was run after independence where political parties and individuals were given more importance than the common people of the country. But Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay worked to get rid of this situation and organize India as a country. According to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, everyone complements each other in this world. So he gave utmost importance to the development of the last person in the society. According to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the country should be united both in times of war and peace. Only then, along with the development of a developed social system, a well-organized country will be developed.”

Dr Saha urged the common people to read various books written by him to know Deendayal Upadhyay. He also expressed his opinion that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the country based on Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s thinking of running the country based on Indianness.

Speaking at the programme, Deputy CM Dev Varma said “Deendayal Upadhyay’s entire life is a vision. The various well-known doctrines of the world have only created divisions among men. But the basic mantra of Deendayal Upadhyay’s unity of humanism is the development of every human being in the world. There will be no distinction here. Development will begin with the welfare of the most marginalized person in the society. The present central and state governments are committed to the development of all by believing in that doctrine.”

Addressing the gathering, ICA minister Chowdhury said that the main purpose of celebrating the birthday of real great men is to make the next generation alert and aware about their thoughts. During the present government, their birthdays are being celebrated to convey the life philosophy of real great men through the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs. He also said that history remembers only those who sacrifice themselves for society and country. Deendayal Upadhyay was one such person. He believed in establishing Hinduism in the country but not by hurting any other religion and his doctrine emphasizes solidarity, nationalism, brotherhood, etc.