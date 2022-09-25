Tripura Bags 3 NSS Awards From President At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 25, 2022 : On the 54th foundation of National Service Scheme (NSS), the President of India Draupadi Murmu on Saturday awarded the President’s award to a programme officer and two volunteers at the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

However, the National Service Scheme (NSS) has been able to gain considerable reputation in the college schools of this state. It is undoubtedly a matter of pride for the state as one of the award honours belongs from Sabroom, the state’s sub-divisional headquarters which is going to be the South East Asian business leader in the near future.

On this auspicious occasion, Riya Roy Chowdhury, a former student of Sabroom’s Michael Madhusudan Datta College and and current law student received the President’s Award from the President Draupadi Murmu. Riya Roy Chowdhury was awarded the President’s Award for Special Contribution to the National Service Scheme. Undoubtedly, another glimmer of glory and success was added to Sabroom’s history on Saturday. Riya received her award from the hands of President Murmu in the awarding program organized at the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Apart from Riya, two others who were awarded the President’s Award from the state are NSS Program Officer Suman Banik, hailed from Subhashnagar HS School, Dukhli and NSS Unit Volunteer Tapas Kumar Acharjee of MBB College.

It is also a matter of pride for the state to be awarded three national awards i.e. President’s Award from the state for national service scheme. Ten program officers and thirty volunteers from across the country and three universities of the country were honoured on the 54th National Service Scheme’s Foundation Day.

Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur and union minister of state Nitish Pramanik were present in this awarding program organized at the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan.