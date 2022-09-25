Tripura Policeman’s Cold-Blooded Torture Upon 19-Year Old Boy On Suspicion Of Theft

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Another instance of merciless and brutal role of policeman has been reported in Tripura’s Sonamura area under Sepahijala district on Tuesday where a 19-year old youth of a helpless family was beaten up in a ruthless manner on suspicion of mobile theft. After four days of a case registered with Sonamura police station, police are yet to initiate steps against the alleged policeman involved in a merciless act upon a youth.

It is worthy to mention here that the Tripura police has also received the President’s Colours award in 2012.

Reportedly, a mobile phone of police constable Alauddin Majumder’s wife was stolen seven to eight months back. Seven months’ later, Alauddin suspected that the 19-year old youth Ali Ullah had stolen his wife’s mobile phone, called him from his house on Tuesday morning and beaten him brutally with a bamboo stick, electrocuted him, inserted needles on his fingers, etc. The police constable is alleged to have left nothing to torture the young man.

Ali Ullah’s mother filed a case with Sonamura police station after narrating this whole matter. The case number is Even after four days of registering, the Sonamura police station staff still did not go to the spot. But when Ali Ullah’s mother reached Sonamura police station to inquire about the progress of the case, an ASI of Sonamura police station allegedly harassed her in various ways.

However, the people of Sonamura are demanding strict punishment for the accused police constable and they even demanded the intervention of the state’s Home minister i.e. the Chief Minister.

When contacted with a higher police official of Sonamura sub-division, he said that he is unaware about such shameful development and if such an incident has taken place then immediate action will be initiated.