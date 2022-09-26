416 Projects Worth Of Rs 1,300 Crores Incomplete In Nagaland; For Almost 20 Years : CAG Report 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland government has spent over Rs 1,300 crore on 416 projects which are incomplete for almost 20 years; as informed by a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

This was revealed in the State Finances Audit Report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 31, 2021, which was tabled by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the just concluded Nagaland Legislative Assembly session.

According to the report, there were 416 projects lying incomplete/ongoing as on March 31, 2021 for which Rs 1,380.04 crore had been spent by 36 Departments since the year 2003. The age profile of incomplete projects based on the year of sanction/year of start of these projects ranges from 2003.

The CAG report revealed that from 2003-11, there were 63 incomplete projects for which Rs 722.61 crore has been spent with cost over-run amounting to Rs 156.61 crore as on March 31, 2021. In 2011-12, an amount of Rs 67.96 crore was spent for 19 incomplete projects while in 2012-13, Rs 132.86 crore has been spent for 39 ongoing projects with cost over-run of Rs 25.84 crore.

Further, 2013-14 : 134 projects (Rs 53.55 crore), 2014-15: 59 projects (Rs 23.98 crore), 2015-16: 21 projects (Rs 96.18 crore), 2016-17: 10 projects (Rs 11.98 crore), 2017-18: 34 projects (Rs 67.48 crore), 2018-19: 9 projects (Rs 42.78 crore), 2019-20: 4 projects (Rs 5.28 crore), the report said.

While for 2020-21 there were no such incomplete projects, the CAG report, however, said that a total of 24 incomplete/going projects on which Rs 155.38 crore was spent does not have information about the year of commencement.

The report also stated that out of the 36 defaulting departments, the major defaulting departments were PWD (Roads & Bridges) – Rs 258.85 crore against 15 projects; PWD (Housing) – Rs 235.56 crore against 35 projects, Police Engineering Project – Rs 177.75 crore for 48 projects; Urban Development – Rs 96.77 crore for 26 projects; Geology & Mining – Rs 48.95 crore for 4 projects; Veterinary and Animal Husbandry – Rs 19.3 crore for 62 projects; Civil Administration Works – Rs 15.33 for 47 projects while other 29 (names not specified) had spent Rs 527.53 crore against 179 incomplete works.