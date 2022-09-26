Arunachal Pradesh : Mobile Internet Services Remains Disrupted In Upper Siang District

NET Web Desk

Mobile internet services in Arunachal’s Upper Siang District, including the district headquarters of Yingkiong has remained disrupted for the last 3 days; as informed by official sources on Monday.

According to UNI report, the Airtel mobile towers have been damaged due to the massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall along several points near Simang. The Siang belt, alongwith other parts of the hilly state have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past several days.

Due to the breakdown, most of the government offices, business communities alongwith general public were severely affected.

On the other hand, landslides triggered by heavy rainfall snapped road connectivity between Bhalukpong (West Kameng District) and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh; as informed by officials.