Assam : Non-Profit Organization – ‘Art Of Living’ Strives To Illuminate Far-Flung Locations Through Solar Lamps 

NET Web Desk

The Art of Living – a non-profit organization has been striving to empower the economically challenged through best practices and environmentally sustainable methods has used solar-powered technology to electrify far-flung locations of Assam.

In line with its commitment, solar lamps worth of 1 crores have been donated to the Assam Government, with an intent to light homes along the located along remote areas of the northeastern state.

These lamps were graciously accepted by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma for further distribution among the local authorities of these locations.

It were presented to the Assam CM, during the recently-concluded ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Assam’s Kaziranga – a brainstorming session for ministers, legislators and senior officials of the northeastern state; in order to deliberate on various issues of the state and determine a future course of action.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the spiritual leader & peace envoy – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wrote “On the 18th of this month, solar lamps worth 1 Crore have been donated by the @ArtofLiving to light homes in remote areas of Assam. The Hon. CM @himantabiswa has most graciously accepted to have them distributed.”