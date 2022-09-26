Avoid New Political Allies & Strengthen Party Base In Tripura : BJP National General Secretary – BL Santosh 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2022 : Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh precisely clarified that the political parties which are causing immense damage to the saffron party’s organization should not be judged as powerful allied partners for the ensuing assembly election slated to be held early next year, a senior leader of BJP in condition of anonymity told Northeast Today.

The senior leader said “In the two-day long ‘Chintan Baithok’ chaired by BJP national general secretary Santosh at a resort located in the suburbs of Agartala city, senior leaders of the party asked clarification from state leadership on party’s stand regarding the ruling party TIPRA Motha in TTAADC. This issue has been placed after a day after sitting BJP MLA Burbumohan Tripura left the saffron camp and joined TIPRA Motha led by the royal scion and chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman.”

Drawing an angry response from the BJP National General Secretary (organization), the senior leader said “BL Santosh directed all the party leaders of Tripura to shun political closeness with forces which may hinder the attainment of desired goal. Santosh also told party’s state leadership that the BJP is not looking for any new allied partner in the state. The party should significantly focus in strengthening its own base rather of looking for new allied political force.”

Considering the miserable condition of the ruling party in Tripura, BJP national general secretary (organization) strongly expect that the saffron party will mitigate the defections and also urged the party to become self-standing position in state politics.