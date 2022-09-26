Dental Council Of India (DCI) Team Visits Tripura; Explore Possibilities To Establish Dental College : CM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2022 : An official delegation of the Dental Council of India (DCI) visited Tripura for inspecting various necessary matters for opening of Dental College soon in the capital city, said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday.

Addressing the foundation day programme of Agartala Government Medical College at KLS auditorium in the premises of the Medical College and GBP Hospital here in Agartala city on Sunday evening, CM Dr Saha said that a dental college is also going to start in the state very soon and a delegation of the Dental Council of India visited the state on Friday last for this purpose.

“We are acutely aware of the problems involved in opening a dental college. I myself went to DCI’s conference this time, and they welcomed me. They said there is no dentist chief minister in the history of India. In that conference, a decision was taken to have a dental college in Tripura, and the proposal would be sent to the ministry. That day I met the Union Health Minister. Following the Prime Minister’s direction, the union health minister gave his nod. DCI members came the day before yesterday. They inspected and most likely to start soon. Despite hurdles and problems, we are confident that the Dental College will be set up here”, he added.

Secretary of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Tripura State Branch Dr Sajal Nath told Tripura Observer that the official delegation included two members of the DCI who visited the state on September 23 last and left on September 24 next. “They arrived here to inspect and scrutinize the necessary documents, took a list of proposed faculties, etc. and a compiled report will be submitted to the committee of the DCI and thereafter, the final call will be taken soon”, he added.

So far, a permanent place for setting up of the Dental College has been identified opposite to Shyamalima Apartments near ILS hospitals, Agartala. But at present, it will be opened at the new building of IGM Hospital here.

It should be noted that Agartala Government Medical College was established on 1st August 2005.