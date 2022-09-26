Manipur CM Greets People On ‘Mera Chaoren Houba’; Urges To Strengthen Bond Among Communities

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh extended his best wishes to the masses on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mera Chaoren Houba’; and hoped for greater heights of peace & harmony among the communities.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Mera Chaoren Houba’ is an ancient Meitei religious festival, dedicated to the Lord Lainingthou Sanamahi – the supreme deity of a Manipuri household and Leimarel Sidabi – the goddess of earth, nature, and the one who gave birth to all creations of the Universe.

It is celebrated with the most fervor in the Kangla Palace and the Sanamahi Temple, located along Manipur’s Imphal district. The festival falls on the first day of the month of Mera Tha – the seventh month in the Manipuri Lunar calendar.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “The festival is celebrated to preserve and promote unity amongst all communities of Manipur, on the first day of the lunar month of Mera. I have a firm belief in the oneness and brotherhood of all communities in the State, this festival holds a special significance for each one of us, as it teaches us to live in perfect harmony.”

“Progress of our State and Nation depends on peaceful coexistence of all ethnic communities. On this auspicious day, let us pray for the strengthening of the brotherly bond amongst all communities of the Stata and quell any effort by vested interests to divide the State. Let us all join hands to bring back the age-old tradition and love and brotherhood among all communities in Manipur. I once again convey my best wishes to one and all on Mera Chaoren Houba. Let the tradition of sharing and exchange of gifts on this day propel us to greater heights of peace and harmony,” – he added.