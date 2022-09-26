Manipur CM Inaugurates First Flybig Flight Connecting Imphal With Arunachal’s Tezu

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today inaugurated the first Flybig flight from Imphal to Arunachal Pradesh’s Tezu at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport; under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

Speaking on the occasion, Singh asserted that the effort would increase people-to-people connections; thereby witnessing a major boost in trade, commerce and tourism sector along the northeastern region. The maiden flight was welcomed with a water-cannon salute.

According to the Airport Director of Imphal – Rajesh Sinha, “We welcome flybig wholeheartedly to Imphal, while assuring our support in its endeavour to connect Imphal with the rest of the nation through air connectivity. Together with Flybig, AAI Imphal is committed towards propelling the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN in the Northeast.”

Regarding the Imphal-Bangkok flight service, the CM informed that the concerned flight via Guwahati will start its operation soon. However, the direct flight from Imphal to Bangkok is still under consideration, calculating the volume of passengers from the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Glad to have inaugurated the first Flybig flight from Imphal to Tezu which has been made possible under PM Sh @narendramodi Ji’s UDAN scheme. With multiple flights connecting different corners of region, we will soon be witnessing a major boost in trade & tourism in the region.”

Moreover, the Chief Minister today also inaugurated ‘Hotel Imolesh’ at Old Lambulane; in line with the state government’s commitment to meet the demand of hotels incorporated with state-of-the-art facilities, to boost the tourism sector.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “Attended the inauguration of Hotel Imolesh at Old Lambulane today. With the rising number of tourists visiting the state, we need to have good hotels to meet the demand. In this regard, the state government is also working on to have 5 star hotels which will be operated in PPP mode.”