Manipur CM Orders Probe Over Bomb Planted By Security Personnel 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh has asserted that a probe has been ordered into the alleged ‘planting of bomb’ by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, while renovation work was going on for Jadonang Memorial site at Puiluan village under Nungba sub-division on September 24.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Chief Minister informed that the Additional Director General of Police of Manipur will head the probe; and assured that a fair trial will soon be initiated.

Its worthy to note that a CRPF personnel was caught red-handed on September 24 by locals; while he was allegedly planting a ‘bomb trap’ at Nungba in Tamenglong District.

The CRPF personnel were guarded by the womenfolk of Puiluan Village, sensing his unusual activity adjacent to the scene where the bomb was planted. Later, the CRPF personnel reportedly admitted his crime and disclosed that the bomb was given to him by an Assam Rifles (AR) personnel.