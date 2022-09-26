Manipur : Tamenglong Civil Bodies Condemn Bomb Plant by CRPF Personnel, Calls It ‘Act Of Terrorism’

NET/UT News Desk

Several civil bodies of Tamenglong district in a joint statement on Sunday vehemently condemned the planting of a deadly IED explosive on Saturday by one CRPF personnel identified as Thiyam Ashok Singh, CT/INT FORCE No. 055154631 of the 87 Bn CRPF.

The civil bodies while condemning the CRPF said that the planting of the IED was carried out at the behest of 39 Assam Rifles Nungba Outpost at Puiluanh (Kambiron), a revered historical village of National Freedom Fighter Haipou Jadonang.

“This is the fourth consecutive incident of planting of bomb in Nungba area during the last four years with no reason known and all stage managed devised and engineered drama of Assam Rifles. Such act of terrorism is outdated, a crime against society and humanity and gross violation of human right. The conspiracy of the Indian security forces still haunts and has no room in present society,” it sharply criticized.

The joint statement signed by Nungba Area Village Authority Association (NAVAA), RNCM Luangba Luangrian, RNLPM Luangba Luangrian, RNSOM Luangba Luangrian and NAJAC further said it was “deeply concerned with the workings and attitude of Indian government and its security forces against and upon the Nagas. The planting of live fatal bombs by the Indian security forces who claim to be the security of the people at the exact village of the freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang who is revered by all walk of life is an utter surprise but not unexpected and not a new subject, an act of cowards who can never be trusted.”

According to the statement, it said that the angry mob took custody of the culprit at a safe village by women folks for further questioning. “The culprit was brought before the Puiluanh Pei (Village Customary Court) accompanied by Assistant Commandant 87 Bn CRPF where he confessed and admitted to his involvement of planting bomb at the behest of the 39 Assam Rifles Nungba. Fines were imposed upon the culprit as per the Customary Law of the Rongmei Naga Tribe by the Puiluanh Pei,” the joint statement added.

While appealing to all like minded CSOs and urging people to come forward to condemn such inhuman act for peaceful co-existence, the civil bodies of the district laid bare the direct continuous involvement of the Indian security forces in the act of terrorism against the innocent public, calling it a “serious and heinous crime”.

“Those CRPF personnel and Assam Rifles involved should be booked, punished by the court of law or the peoples of Nungba area will start a wave of democratic agitation and not remain as mute spectator. The organizations anticipate the Indian government and security forces to stop such barbarism and focus more on the bright side of the peoples,” it concluded.

