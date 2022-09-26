Meghalaya BJP Reconsidering Decision To Pull-Out From MDA Government 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reconsidering its decision to pull-out of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The party has gone quiet almost a month, after threatening to withdraw support to the Conrad K Sangma-led alliance government. While, the central leadership is silent regarding “taking a call” on the move.

Addressing the mediapersons, the state BJP chief – Ernest Mawrie stated that “We are awaiting direction from the central leadership.”

He denied of any communication breakdown, between the state leaders and the BJP’s national leadership on the subject. “We have no differences and the joint coordinator for the Northeast – Rituraj Sinha will arrive tomorrow to discuss about the party structure,” he added.

Its worthy to note that recently the BJP’s national vice-president and Meghalaya-in-charge – M. Chuba Ao noted that the party might withdraw support from the National People’s Party-led MDA within a month. Additionally, he added that discussions were on at various levels for arriving at a decision.