Meghalaya CM Emphasizes On Importance Of Working Under ‘Mission Mode’ For Child Development 

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has emphasized on the importance of working on a ‘mission mode’ towards improving the developmental indicators.

Delivering a keynote address at the State-level workshop on Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission under the theme “Unleashing Every Child’s Full Potential For A Bright Tomorrow”, the Meghalaya CM asserted that this pioneering program aims to make investment in early years of a child to shape their holistic development & lay strong foundations for their future.

“We start focusing on children only when they are 14 or 15 years of age, but in fact the early phases of a child’s life are very critical and its impact can last a lifetime,” – he stated.

“The process of a baby’s development begins from conception and is influenced by a pregnant woman’s health, nutrition and environment and after birth the baby continues to develop rapidly, impacting his or her physical, intellectual and emotional well-being, learning potential and subsequently, earning capacity and success in adulthood,” – he continued.

The Meghalaya CM informed that the ECD Mission has undertaken to bring a state-of-the-art approach to early childhood- using science-based methods to strengthen cognitive development, such as positive parenting and joyful learning, combined with improved nutrition, & mental stimulation.

Reiterating on the 100 Days Mission Mode programs to make a difference at the grass root levels, Sangma stated that the ECD is an investment that will directly influence health, economic and social outcomes for individuals and society.

“Everything is connected. The initiatives undertaken by the Government through many interventions for women & mothers, children & youth is a long-term goal to address the challenges in the State in achieving our vision to make Meghalaya one of the Top 10 States in the country. The ECD Mission will shape the future of our State through our children I encourage all stakeholders joining us in the State Level ECD Workshop today to adopt a mission-mode approach in implementing the Mission, to work with purpose, clear outcomes & in a time-bound manner.” – he further added.