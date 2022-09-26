Meghalaya : Official Mascot For Second Edition Of ‘North East Olympic Games’ Launched In Shillong

The official mascot for the NE Olympic Games – ‘NEO’, a clouded leopard dressed in tribal wear was launched today; during a curtain raiser held at Pine Wood Hotel in Shillong. ‘NEO’ represents the tribes and the state animal of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma also attended the event as its Chief Guest.

During the event, financial assistance have also been handed-over to various Sports Associations of the northeastern state.

Nearly 3000 athletes will be competing in 18 sporting disciplines during the 2nd Edition of ‘North East Olympic Games’ slated to be held from November 10-16.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Attended the curtain raiser for the 2nd Edition of the North East Olympic Games that will be held in Meghalaya from the 10th to 16th November 2022. We are excited to welcome sportspersons from our sister states of the NE! @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @kishanreddybjp”

“The North East Olympic Games 2022 will host over 3000 athletes who will be competing in 18 sporting disciplines. I wish @MeghOlympics and the entire Sports Department the best for the upcoming games. We launched the official mascot for the NE Olympic Games ‘NEO’, a clouded leopard dressed in tribal wear. NEO represents the tribes and the state animal of Meghalaya We also handed financial assistance to various Sports Associations of the State,” – he further added.