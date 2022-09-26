Mizoram : Several ‘Exotic’ Animals Rescued From Kolasib; 4 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Police have rescued several ‘exotic’ animals, including gibbons from Saiphai village of Kolasib district.

Based on specific inputs, a police team launched a search operation and rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border; and apprehended four people for their alleged involvement in transporting wild species.

According to the Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge – Lalengmawia, these ‘exotic’ animals incorporated of – six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles. All of these were rescued while being transported to Assam.

Those nabbed hails from Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officials stated on Sunday.