Nagaland : Ad-Hoc Teachers Resume Agitation; Demand Immediate Service Regularization 

NET Web Desk

The All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 Batch on Monday resumed its agitation; demanding immediate service regularization.

The ANATG-2015 Batch with nearly 1,166 members from different government schools across the state gathered at Naga Solidarity Park to hold a rally until the State Civil Secretariat calling for service regularization.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Spokesperson of ANATG-2015 Batch – Bendandgtemsu Ozukum stated that they comprise of graduate teachers, primary teachers, drawing teachers and other vocational teachers who have been appointed on ad hoc basis against sanctioned post from the year 1994 to 2012.

As per the School Education Department’s norms for service regularization, the departmental suitability test, verification of documents and interviews were conducted by the government/department on May 20 and 22, 2017. However, the Spokesperson claimed that even after the fulfilment of all the criteria, the matter of regularization was not considered.

Ozukum stated that ANATG had decided to start the agitation from September 8 but accepting the request of the Principal Director of Education Department for 20-days to look into their demand, they cancelled the agitation. Nonetheless, while the 20-days request ended on Sunday, the ANATG-2015 launched the agitation on Monday.

“We are serious and we will continue the agitation indefinitely and not settle for anything else other than service regularization,” affirmed Ozukum.