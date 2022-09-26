Nagaland : Free Health Check-Up Camp Under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ Conducted At Noklak 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The 2nd free health check-up camp under Seva Pakhwada (a fortnight of service) was held at Thonoknyu PHC under Noklak district. Dr Jonkoi, nurses puhoi and juphoi along with other health workers and staff attended to dozens of villagers comprising of infants, adults and senior citizens. Thonoknyu is eastern district town and takes some 14+ hours of perilous road journey from Kohima and Dimapur.

This statewide free health check-up camps are being organised by BJP Nagaland. It was launched on Sep 19th at dimapur and will culminate at Kohima on Oct 1st covering choosen locations in all 16 districts of Nagaland.

Although, the party is arranging all medicines and materials for the camps by itself and well-wishers. The medicines for the camp at Thonoknyu were provided by the BJP state spokesperson Shri. Kakuto N Chishi and state VP shri.Basu Damani. BJP Nagaland once again reaches out to the department of health and family welfare department for deputing certified health officials and workers to make the statewide health camps successful.

The Seva Pakhwada free health check up team of BJP Nagaland and officials of the party from 57th Thonoknyu A/C team acknowledges all health workers, administration and public leaders of the area for their active cooperation and assistance in various forms.