Nagaland : Longleng District Organizes Session; Focusing To Preserve Age-Old Cultural Traditions 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The District Cultural Office Longleng organized the celebration of the Tribal Festival at Longleng with the theme “Igniting Cultural Traditions” on 24th September 2022 at PBCA Convention Hall, Longleng with Dr. Samuel Akho Konyak EAC Hq Longleng as the special guest.

Dr. Samuel, in his short address, said Nagas are gifted with rich culture and traditions. He said developments would happen but keeping in touch with one’s culture and traditions is a key factor in maintaining one’s existence and identity. The government of India spends around Rs. 3,000 Crore every year on the Ministry of Art & Culture, a clear sign of its importance and preservation.

He said, “Culture makes us responsible human beings, we should tolerate and respect different cultures and traditions and never have the thought of superiority against others.” He encouraged the gathering to give more time and emphasis to learning local dialects, folklores, folk songs, and folk dance.

The highlight of the programme included folklore recitation by Choiphen Phom and D. Rose Henyah Phom, presentation of cultural dance by Yongnyah Cultural Troupe Society, Good Shepherd School, Bhumnyu Student Unit Longleng, Pongo Student Unit Longleng and Phom Lempong School.

Pastor MBC, Tanlei pronounced the invocation, Mapeudibe, district cultural Officer Longleng delivered the welcome address, and a vote of thanks was delivered by ARO, Tenhe Chungpang. The programme was chaired by Meria P Moichong.