Sikkim : Pakyong District Among Top 10 Districts; Selected Under ‘Azadi Se Antyodaya Tak’ Campaign 

Sujal Pradhan NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim’s Pakyong District achieved the 8th Rank among India’s 75 Districts which were selected for the 90-days campaign – ‘Azadi Se Antyodaya Tak’.

The campaign was launched on April 28 which culminated on July 31, with a mission to saturate 75 districts across 28 States/Union Territories (UTs) with beneficiary schemes of 9 central ministries/departments.

The primary objective of this campaign was to take 17 select schemes with direct assistance to beneficiaries in saturation mode, reaching out to the person at the bottom of the pyramid in rural areas by each of the participating ministries/departments.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Azadi Se Antyodaya Tak’ campaign was a concerted effort of Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Continuing with the celebratory spirit of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the identified districts were aligned with the place of birth of 100 freedom fighters who made the ultimate struggle for India’s independence.

Meanwhile, the District Collector of Pakyong – Tashi Chophel and ADC Pakyong – Ms Anupa Tamling today attended the felicitation ceremony at Jacaranda Hall – India Habitat Center in New Delhi. Tashi Chophel also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the entire Pakyong District team for their concerted effort in achieving the status.