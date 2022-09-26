Tripura’s Development Is My First Priority : Former CM & Incumbent MP Biplab Deb 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 26, 2022 : Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the Tripura Legislative Assembly. But before tendering his resignation, he gave an emotional speech at the farewell moment. Moreover, Deb also expressed amity with Congress MLA Sudip Roy Burman and Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar on the floor of the Assembly house.

Rajya Sabha MP Deb got everyone’s support in running the government in Tripura when he was holding the post of the Chief Minister. He even expressed gratitude that he benefited from the advice of the opposition leader while starting his job as the CM of Tripura. He appealed that the subject of Tripura’s development will now be raised in the Rajya Sabha and sought everyone’s cooperation.

Participating in the first half session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Monday, the former Chief Minister of the state and the elected MP of Rajya Sabha Biplab Kumar Deb recounted his experience of working as a member of the Legislative Assembly. He thanked everyone for their cooperation at that time.

The support received while serving as Chief Minister will remain intact while serving as Rajya Sabha MP. Expressing this hope, Deb said that he will raise the issue of Tripura’s development in the Rajya Sabha and do whatever can be done for the development of Tripura. He has given such an assurance to all. He then thanked everyone and left the assembly.