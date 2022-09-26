Union Minister – Rajeev Chandrashekhar Calls-For Building Strong Entrepreneurial Ecosystem In Nagaland 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics, and Technology – Rajeev Chandrashekhar today visited Zunheboto District; to take stock of the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes in the district.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner of Zunheboto – Rahul Bhanudas Mali delivered a PowerPoint presentation; where he highlighted the initiatives undertaken in the agriculture sector, electricity, MSME, etc.

Addressing the officials, the Union Minister highlighted the significance of chalking-out a skill development plan.

“Map the aspirations in schools and colleges, to think out of the box. Make Government colleges part of the skill development for the youth, and create institutions as part of the ecosystem. In the agriculture and handicrafts sector, he suggested the connection with the market and try to scale it,” – he stated.

He further added that “structural issues should be looked at by the state government, thereby connecting the entrepreneurs to the market, and create an atmosphere for the investors”.

The Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the District administration for the warm welcome, during his visit.

During his visit, the Union MoS also held meetings with Lok Sabha Yojana Core committee (district), MLAs, District Government Officials, Sumi Hoho, GBs, SKK, SKH, scheme beneficiaries, the business community, and social workers.