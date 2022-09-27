25 More PFI Activists Held From Assam 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police has apprehended 25 additional Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and activists from eight districts of the northeastern state.

As per officials, 10 PFI members were arrested from Goalpara, five from Kamrup, three from Dhubri, two each from Barpeta and Baksa districts, and one each from Karimganj, Udalguri, and Darang districts.

Prior to this, 11 PFI leaders and activists were detained in Assam on suspicion of taking part in illegal operations.

Among them was Minarul Shaikh, the state president of PFI in West Bengal. Reportedly, all the 11 people are currently under police custody, following a court order.