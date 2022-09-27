AIFF Delegation Calls-On Arunachal CM; Discusses Roadmap To Promote Soccer At Grassroots Level 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today felicitated the President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) – Kalyan Chaubey during a courtesy meeting; and discussed the roadmap to promote football at the grassroots level across the northeastern state.

“It was the first ever visit of an AIFF president to our state,” – claimed the Arunachal CM.

Welcoming the AIFF delegation headed by Chaubey to Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu noted that the grassroot football development initiative, which aims to identify and foster football talents in the age group of 6-12 years, is ambitious and relevant.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Delighted to felicitate Shri @kalyanchaubeyji, AIFF president during a courtesy meeting. Discussed roadmap to promote football at the grassroots level across #ArunachalPradesh. My best wishes to him!”

“It was the first ever visit of an AIFF president to our state. His kind gift of the Indian national football team’s jersey means a lot to me and the budding footballers of #ArunachalPradesh. Will work hard to see our boys too wearing the jersey of our national team.” – he further added.

Khandu, who also happens to be the President of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), announced that the state government will launch the initiative in 100 schools, preferably government-run, following consultation with the Education Department.

He said that preference will be given to schools with existing infrastructure along with a certified physical training teacher.

“Physical training teachers of selected schools will be trained by AIFF experts so that they are technically equipped to train budding footballers in their respective schools,” Khandu continued.

He expressed confidence that within coming years, Arunachal Pradesh would be able to contribute talented footballers to the national team.

Meanwhile, an interaction programme was also organized in the state, where various projects of Indian Football & FIFA were also launched. During the programme, the League Operator Handbook 2022-23 for the 3rd Edition of Golden Baby Leagues – an effort to highlight the measures to engage children through football.