Arunachal CM Calls-On Governor, Discusses About State Issues 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today called-on the Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan; and discussed about various matters, including the recent State Public Service Commission issue, Hollongi Airport, law & order issue and developmental projects.

While expressing the grave concern over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) civil exam paper ‘leak’ fiasco, and emphasized on streamlining the APPSC to reclaim the lost reputation and trust amongst the people, particularly the youths.

He commended the state government for recommending the CBI inquiry, into the alleged leakage of question papers; informed a communique issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Governor lauded the CM for his proposal to get the newly-built Greenfield Airport at Hollongi near Itanagar. During the meeting, the Governor and the CM also discussed the issues of Arunachal Pradesh to be initiated in the ensuing North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting on October 9 at Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Made a courtesy call on Hon’ble Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra Ji today and discussed various development issues related to the state. His insights and guidance always help us in serving the state and our people better!”