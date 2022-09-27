Arunachal CM Sends-Off Biggest-Ever Contingent For ’36th National Games’

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today accorded a warm send-off to the biggest contingent for the ’36th National Games’; slated to be held from September 29-October 12 in Gujarat.

Speaking to the sportspersons, Khandu wished them luck and hoped they would maintain the Arunachal Flag flying high.

“Your hard work and dedication has given you this rare opportunity to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national level sporting event. No matter what, whether you win or lose, keep the spirit of sportsmanship close to your heart,” he continued.

The Arunachal contingent consists of 31 members including support staff, officials and one sports journalist. The players will be participating across five disciplines of – wushu, weightlifting, skateboarding, boxing and judo.

During the formal send-off ceremony, the Chief Minister also launched the sports kit for the Arunachal contingent. The Arunachal contingent will be headed by Abraham K Techi as the Chief-de-Mission with Dr Tadang Minu as the Deputy Chief-de-Mission.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Proud & happy that we are sending biggest-ever contingent for 36th National Games that begins in Gujarat from Sept 27. Launched sports kit today & gave a warm send off to players in presence of Arunachal Olympic Association president Shri Taba Tedir & Gen Secy Shri Bamang Tago.”

“Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has played a lead role in grooming the players, who will be participating in 5 events. I assure that the players will be given best support to boost their morale and also prize for the winners will be increased in consultation with AOA.” – he further added.