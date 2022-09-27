Arunachal Government Committed To Eliminate Corruption; Seeks CBI Probe Into APPSC Paper ‘Leak’ Fiasco 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu informed that the state government has recommended for a CBI inquiry into the controversy surrounding the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam question paper ‘leak’ fiasco.

Addressing the mediapersons on Monday, the Arunachal CM claimed that the state government has decided to hand-over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Since the APPSC is regarded as the state’s highest recruitment institution, corruption in the hiring process would not be tolerated,” – stated Khandu.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Bamang Felix asserted that “Since day one, our government has left no stone unturned in unearthing the truth and no one will be spared.”

“Therefore, for further inquiry into the matter, the state government has decided to hand over the case to CBI for an expedite, free, unbiased, and further investigation into the subject,” he added.

Besides, the Arunachal Pradesh Government recently decided to constitute a High-Level Committee to inquire the ‘Paper Leakage’ matter in recruitment of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC); and the detailed report to be submitted within 15 days.

Its worthy to note that a candidate on August 28 lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Itanagar police station, alleging that the question papers for the APPSC examination held on August 26 and 27 were leaked.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “As we’re determined to eliminate corruption from the state, the paper leakage of recently conducted examination for Assistant Engineer-Civil by APPSC, is being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation so that no one is spared.”

As we're determined to eliminate corruption from the state, the paper leakage of recently conducted examination for Assistant Engineer-Civil by APPSC, is being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation so that no one is spared. 1/3 @PMOIndia @@TakiTage @ErTabaTedir pic.twitter.com/MOoceNGQqA — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 27, 2022

“We wish to send out a very strong message that corruption won’t be tolerated at all. The question paper leakage is a big jolt not only to the government but also to the entire state and to our youth, who appear in exams with high hopes. We’ve introduced a lot of reforms in APPSC but a very unfortunate incident has happened. It is being internally examined too. The high level committee will also be submitting its report within 15 days. Police have already arrested 5 people in this case,” – he further added.