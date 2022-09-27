Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Amrit Sarowar Sii Burii Water Conservation Project’ – Effort To Rejuvenate Serene Sii Lake In Ziro 

NET Web Desk

In order to rejuvenate the mystic Sii Lake located along the undulating terrain of Ziro Valley; the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has formally inaugurated the ‘Amrit Sarowar Sii Burii Water Conservation Project’ on Monday.

The effort has been initiated, in line with PM Modi’s vision of setting-up 75 Amrit Sarovar across each districts of the nation; during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

This mission is anticipated to significantly improve access to both surface-level and underground water resources. It will also offer long-term, sustainable resources that would prove beneficial to the environment and other sentient creatures.

While dedicating the lake to people of Ziro Valley, the CM urged the District Administration to take-up tourism professionally, and train educated local unemployed youth as “tourist guides”, so that they can support themselves and ensure that tourists leave with accurate knowledge of the location.

According to the WRD Executive Engineer – Hage Mobbing, the project is aimed to augment irrigation system of the wet rice paddy fields; whereby the over flow water from the reservoir can be utilized for irrigation along catchment areas.

“The check dam of the reservoir also regulates discharge of water besides providing water for irrigation and industry, reducing and preventing floods,” he added.

Mobbing also informed that The reservoirs offer a natural home for aquatic life, including fish, crabs, frogs, dragonflies, nymphs, insects, aquatic weeds, submerged grass, and plants covered in soil, sand, gravel, boulders, and organic materials. The lake also has an installed fish seed hatchery with infrastructure accessories, nursery ponds, rearing and stocking ponds.

“The annual fish seeds breed and fish crops produced can be sold to nearby markets at remunerative prices,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “I had the honour to inaugurate Amrit Sarowar Sii Burii Water Conservation project at a jewel in Arunachal’s crown – Sii Lake in Ziro. The project is inspired by Hon PM @narendramodi Ji’s call to construct 75 Amrit Sarovar in each district of the nation to check water crisis.”