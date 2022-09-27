Assam : IAF’s Suryakiran Team Stuns Guwahati With Enthralling Air Show 

NET Web Desk

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed a breathtaking air show in Guwahati on Tuesday, drawing crowds to the balconies and terraces.

The team performed for over 20 minutes over Lachit Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra river under a clear sky.

According with the team administrator – Flight Lieutenant Ridhima Gurung, “the team’s nine aircraft participated in the display in Guwahati today. The team charmed the crowd in Shillong, Meghalaya, last year and is thrilled to perform in Guwahati this year.”

“The aircraft flew in directly from Tezpur and participated in the air show, and returned to the base there,” the team administrator added.

Group Captain GS Dhillon helmed the team, which consisted of nine other pilots, including Wing Commander R Bordoloi who hails from Assam.

The enthralling event was also witnessed by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Was witness to a stupendous show by IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team in their Hawk Mk 132s over Lachit Ghat, Guwahati in presence of Hon First Lady of Assam Smt Prem Mukhi ji. My gratitude to @IAF_MCC for organising this beautiful event in Guwahati.”

Popularly known as “Ambassadors of Indian Air Force”, the Suryakirans Aerobatic Team was formed in 1996. The team which has grown into a global phenomenon, has the distinction of being amongst a handful of 9 aircraft formation Aerobatic team in the world.

It has successfully completed more than 600 displays through the length and breadth of the country and has also represented India in Sri Lanka and Dubai in 2021, according to an official statement.