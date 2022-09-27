False Promises, Communalism & Fake Votes Are BJP’s Tool To Win Elections : Tripura’s CPI-M Secretary 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2022 : The CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Choudhury on Monday castigated the role of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for befooling people with fake commitments, looting, communalism and winning elections through false votes. He taunted union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik and the incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha for rigging of votes during the elections and becoming MP and MLA, respectively.

The opposition CPIM on Monday organized a procession with seven-point charter of demands at Sonamura and held a street corner in the heart of town. The meeting was attended by the CPIM state secretary Choudhury, MLA Sahid Choudhury, state committee member Samsul Haque and others along with workers and supporters.

While addressing the street corner, Choudhury said “BJP’s tool is making fake promises, looting, communalism, and false votes. He taunted Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and the current Chief Minister as MP and Chief Minister of ‘false votes’. Moreover, the BJP-led government was also criticized for the termination of 10,323 teachers and rise in the number of unemployed youths across the state.”

“An empire of drugs and narcotic substances has been created in the name of ‘Nesha Mukt Tripura’. Before coming to power, the BJP made commitments to fulfil the promises within 100 days of forming government, but the ruling party failed to fulfil its promise even after four and a half years of coming to power”, he alleged.

CPIM state secretary also said “At the last minute, the names of about 1 lakh social allowance beneficiaries have been deleted and the allowance has been increased to Rs 2000. BJP has failed to fulfill its promises so people no longer trust this saffron party. The term of this government is numbered and after a few days the CPIM-led Left Front government will be established in the assembly elections scheduled to take place early next year.”

Choudhury along with other speakers of the CPIM party attempted to boost up the morale of the activists’ and supporters in Sonamura sub-division.