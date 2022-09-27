Initiate Stringent Action Against Illegal Construction Along Umiam Lake : Meghalaya HC To Government & KHADC 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to initiate stringent action against illegal construction along the Umiam lake.

In its order passed while hearing a PIL on the cleanliness of the Umiam Lake, the two-member bench on September 26 shared “KHADC contends that the two construction projects on the Umiam Lake side, owned by Philosopher Iawphniaw and B Khongwar are unlawful and unapproved, therefore the state administration and the district council should take prompt legal action against the infringing construction projects.”

Additionally, it has ordered that notices be issued to the owner of Moon View Cafe – Philosopher Iawphniaw and owner of Ever Banalari (Restaurant cum Guest House) – B Khongwar, notifying them that the matter would be discussed on September 29.

“If the owners, in the usual style, attempt to dodge the service, copies of the notices should be prominently pasted on the outer walls of the two construction works for the owners to be deemed to have due notice thereupon. Photographs will be taken of the notices being pasted on the outer wall, if the owners or the owners’ associates seek to evade receipt of the copy of the order,” the order said.