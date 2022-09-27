Mizoram Governor Visits ‘Skill Development Training Centre’ In Aizawl; Interacts With Officials & Trainees

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati today visited the ‘Medhavi Foundation’- run skill development training centre at Bawngkawn South; which is implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in Mizoram through its Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK).

During the event, he also distributed certificates to 24 youths who had successfully undergone the Chef course under the aegis of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY NULM) at the centre.

Interacting with the officials and the trainees, the Governor remarked that the purpose of his visit was to know more about the various skill development trainings being undertaken, the course being conducted, the nature of placements and self-employment ventures initiated by ones who have successfully undertaken some of the skill development trainings at the centre.

He further remarked that one of the more important roles of skill development is not just creating employment avenues but also creating self-employment through entrepreneurship ventures.

“In the last few years, the country has added a lot of new opportunities in various fields and Mizo youths must be prepared to work outside Mizoram is they are to utilize these new opportunities,” – he continued.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship – Lalramsanga Sailo was also present on the occasion; and apprised the Governor about various initiatives being undertaken by the Department under PMKVY in the state.

The officials of Medhavi Foundation – Kuldip Sharma, Director of Medhavi Foundation, also the Pro Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University also briefed the Governor on the workings of their Foundation and University in skill development across the nation and the industry linkages for employment and apprenticeships that have been inked so far.