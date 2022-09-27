Nagaland : Ad-Hoc Teachers On Sit-In Protest Demanding Regularization Of Service; Government Warns Of Disciplinary Action

NET Web Desk

Over 1,000 ad-hoc Nagaland government teachers continued with their sit-in protest for the second day on Tuesday; demanding immediate service regularization of service. While, the Directorate of School Education threatened them with disciplinary punishment and the implementation of a “no work, no pay” policy.

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 Batch with 1,166 members appointed to different government schools in the state from 1994 to 2012 staged a demonstration holding placards and banners outside the State Civil Secretariat.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Principal Director of the School Education Directorate – Thavaseelan K asserted that the members of ANATG-2015 batch are not ‘illegal appointees’ but they were appointed “irregularly without following proper norms” against sanctioned posts at different times.

He also accepted that as per the School Education Department’s norms for service regularization, the departmental suitability test, verification of documents and interviews were conducted by the government/department for them on May 20 and 22, 2017.

“It is not that we don’t want to help them get regularized but the department and the government is constrained because of the standing order of the Supreme Court and High Court not to regularize any ad-hoc appointees,” – stated the principal director.

He claimed that the School Education Department has taken several steps for their service regularization but the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department had conveyed that as a onetime measure “irregularly appointed employees” who had completed 10 years of continuous service as on April 10, 2006 can be regularized as per Supreme Court judgement.

