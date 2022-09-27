No Part Of Nagaland Will Be Left Without Internet Connectivity : Union Minister – Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology – Rajeev Chandrasekhar asserted that no part of Nagaland will be left without internet connectivity – an initiative to be undertaken, in line with PM Modi’s vision of connecting all Indians with an approach that “No one is left behind”.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Union Minister who is currently on an official visit to Nagaland shared that “Every part of Nagaland will get access to internet with BSNL and private companies playing an important role. No part of Nagaland will be left uncovered by internet access.”

He stated that digital connectivity across the region will usher in development & create new opportunities for young Indians.

Interacting with students of the Government College in Dimapur, the Union Minister delivered a presentation on the significance of New India; and urged the youths to empower themselves with skills training to pursue their future life choices.

Following the presentation, students pointed-out numerous queries ranging from Digital opportunities, infrastructure development in the state & translating Talent into skills & jobs. The Minister answered all of their questions and received a rousing applause from the students and the faculty.

“New India offers lot many opportunities than ever before. Success is determined by hard work and capability and not by affiliations to any political or business family or influence. Innovation and skilling are going to drive our future as India steps into what PM Narendra Modi ji terms as India’s Techade,” he said.

“Previously, Indian democracy was considered dysfunctional and corrupt. But now, thanks to the Digital India programme launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015, every single rupee is directly transferred into the accounts of the beneficiary living in remotest corners of the country,” – he further added.

He informed that the college would soon be converted into a skills training hub under the ‘Skill India Mission’ and that the students can avail of the opportunities to get themselves future-ready.

Earlier, during a meeting with officials of the district administration of Dimapur, Chandrasekhar stressed that skilling efforts for any district should be designed, based on what the young people of the region want to do.

“The plan should be based on aspirations of young people, on what they want to do and also there should be an outcome to the effort – either as job or entrepreneurship,” – he stated.

He assured them that the Centre would help in providing the funds, resources and an enabling ecosystem to deliver but the ownership of the skills.