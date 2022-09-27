ONGC Tripura Asset Showcases Its Emergency Preparedness With Mock-Drill At Konaban

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2022 : ONGC Tripura Asset successfully conducted a Level-III Mock Drill with active support from the Sepahijala district administration and NDRF unit of the state which involved closing a gas leak at one of its wells “RO#9A” near its Konaban Gas Collecting Station (GCS) in Sepahijala district.

While Level-I and Level-II grade emergencies are managed and controlled within the purview of the Organization’s local capacities, Level-III emergencies require extensive cooperation and on-ground coordination between the Asset Owner i.e., ONGC, and multiple external agencies such as senior officials of the District Administration, Police, NDRF units, Medical, Fire and Security including Traffic units of the state.

The drill began with Konaban GCS receiving the news of a gas leak from the well at 9.35 AM. Subsequent to this, a Base Control Room was set up at ONGC’s Badharghat Office Complex where Tripura Asset’s Asset Emergency Task Force (AETF) convened to closely monitor and direct on-ground intervention measures.

For the Level-III emergency, Asset Manager Tarun Malik is the designated Chief Emergency Coordinator. Immediately after receiving the news, dedicated Emergency Response unit comprising Security, Fire and Medical personnel as well as the Crisis Management Team (CMT) technically adept in handling incidents of this nature were deployed near the well site. In view of the seriousness of the leak, critical support was also provided to the ONGC crew on ground by the NDRF team posted in the State, as well as District Medical and Fire units. As partner of ONGC in the State’s gas business, GAIL also deputed officials who were present on the ground.

Upon reaching the site, Asset Manager Malik steered the operations until the arrival of ADM of Sepahijhala J Vanlal Duati who thereafter took over the command as the Chief Emergency Coordinator. After several attempts at closing the leak, the CMT team on the ground finally closed the leak successfully at 12.18 PM. After confirmation of zero presence of gas around the site by ONGC Mines Safety Officer, ADM called off the drill at 12.45 PM.

Regular mock-drills are an essential and critical part of operations in the oil and gas sector as they ensure the workers and teams involved are adequately prepared in the event of a real emergency while also helping the organization identify and rectify any gaps in the current Disaster Management framework.

With the successful execution of the Mock-Drill, ONGC acknowledges the invaluable support and guidance provided by the district administration, particularly the office of DM Vishwasree B, IAS and SP Sepahijhala BJ Reddy, IPS, as well as the district Health authorities. It also appreciates GAIL for on-ground coordination during the operations.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) wrote “#ONGC Tripura carries out Emergency Mock Drill to contain gas leak at Konaban in collaboration with @dm_sepahijala and @NDRFHQ, showcasing highest level of Emergency Preparedness.”