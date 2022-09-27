RSS Chief – Dr Mohan Bhagwat Visits Sacred Mt Lum Sohpetbneng In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

In the final leg of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief – Dr Mohan Bhagwat’s two-days visit to Meghalaya, the RSS Sarsanghchalak joined the Seng Khasi for a prayer at the sanctum sanctorum of the sacred peak – Mount U Lum Sohpetbneng (Navel of the Universe) on Monday, seeking blessings for the well-being, growth and prosperity of ‘Ka Mei Ri India’ (Bharat Mata) and all her citizens.

The prayer was offered by the head priest of Seng Khasi – Skor Jala, which culminated with rituals unique to the indigenous faith – Niam Khasi.

The RSS Chief was accompanied by the President of Seng Khasi Kmie and the Dolloi of Jowai.

During the auspicious occasion, sanctified rice was distributed and the RSS chief ended the short but solemn occasion by planting a sapling within the sacred precints.

According to an official press communique, ‘Seng Khasi’ is a socio-cultural and religious organisation formed on November 23, 1899 by sixteen young khasi men to protect, preserve and promote the indigenous way of life and religion of the Khasis. It was 123 years later that the Seng Khasi has grown to more than 300 branches across the Khasi Hills and continues to endeavour in its cause in bringing pride to the people by strengthening their roots and identity.

In his brief speech, Dr Mohan Bhagwat expressed his profound gratitude at having experienced the ‘darshan’ and said he would carry forward the sacred message of U Lum Sohpetbneng, highlighting about the golden bridge which connects human beings and the deity.

“The summit of U Lum Sohpetbneng is believed to be the spot where a golden bridge connected Man to the heavens. It is believed that sixteen families traversed between the two worlds until seven remained on earth forever to take care of Mother Earth and to earn righteousness and propagate Truth. This sacred origin points-out the true richness of India,” – the release further reads.

Dr Bhagwat ended his two-days long busy schedule at this holy place and left for Guwahati for further deliberations.

