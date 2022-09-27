Sikkim : Comedy Movie ‘Fatichar – Multiverse Ko Bau’ Set To Hit Screens On October 7 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

‘Fatichar – multiverse ko bau’ a urban-comedy Nepali movie is all set to hit the screens on October 7, 2022 .

This movie is directed by Mabo Hang Chemjong. It has been produced by Sushma Rai Chemjong along with co-producer Dawa Bomzan, under the banner of Dream Theatre Motion Pictures, a Kalimpong-based film production house.

The film will be released in India first at all Metros, North Eastern States and probably in the next step would be releasing overseas.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Director further shared that “the movie targets youth and is based on urban comedy and we have made the best and you will be satisfied with our editing and VFX effects and this is good movies one must watch and we believe the audience will not regret it.”

“This movie also aims to bridge the gap between Nepali films made in the eastern Himalayas as the charm of the Nepali films is fading and this film aims to bridge this gap and try to bring something to our Diaspora he also shared we should all support our films, for the encouragement also we should watch our films I am not only talking about my films but we should promote our films,” – he added.

The film cast includes – Tika Bhai, Anuj Sharma, Naren Tamang, Tulsi Ghimirey, Lalit Golay, Madan Bhujel, Timothy Rai, Dipen Doshi, Sam Wilson Lepcha, Biswas Timsina, BT Kancha and Dawa Bomzan.