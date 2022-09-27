Taj Vivanta To Be Inaugurated On October 14 : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma announced that the much-anticipated Taj Vivanta (old Crowborough hotel) will be inaugurated on October 14.

“A team from the Taj which inspected the facility have made some more observations. In accordance with the same, they will take another five to ten days to look after the requirements,” – informed the CM.

The Hotel which is located in the heart of Shillong city, incorporates of altogether 100 rooms. It will be managed by the Tata group-backed Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) under the Vivanta brand.

Its worthy to note that the construction of this Hotel commenced in 2016, but was halted following disputes leading to court cases between the state administration and contractors.

However, with continuous efforts from the state governments, the project has finally been completed. This hotel will incorporate of nine floors, with economy rooms, standard deluxe rooms and suites. It would also comprise of a banquet hall, and a coffee-shop besides parking space. Nearly, 150 people will be employed along the hotel in various capacities.