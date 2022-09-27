Tourism Carries Message Of Strengthening One Nation’s Relationship With Another : Tripura Minister – Pranajit Singha Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2022 : Tourism carries the message of strengthening the relations of one country with another, said Tripura’s Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy while inaugurating the heritage walk on the occasion of “World Tourism Day”.

On the occasion of “World Tourism Day”, a Heritage Walk has been organized in Agartala city on Tuesday. This “Padayatra” has been organized under the initiative of Tripura Tourism Development Corporation. The theme of this year’s World Tourism Day is “Re-Thinking Tourism”.

Inaugurating this heritage walk at the premises of Ujjayanta Palace, which is also the Tripura State Museum on Tuesday morning, Tourism minister Singha Roy said that “World Tourism Day is celebrated on this day every year with the aim of expansion, promotion and cultural exchange of tourism. In this program in Tripura, seminars, bike rally, bicycle rally, exhibition, the tourism resources and potential of the state are being highlighted to the whole world from September 22 last.”

According to him, after the corona pandemic, tourism is now turning around the world. Tourists have started moving from one place to another. He also said, “Tourism brings together different cultures and connects people-to-people and develops relations. It also carries the message of strengthening the relations of one country with another country. With this idea, tourism in Tripura is now far ahead.”

He claimed that Tripura’s tourism infrastructure is being revamped so that tourists visiting the state can get to know the state more. Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director TK Chakma, Joint Director Dilip Debbarma along with various private tour operators and citizens from different sections participated in the heritage walk on this day.

This heritage walk starts from Ujjayanta Palace, circumambulates various routes of Agartala city, passes around Pushpabanta Palace (former Raj Bhavan) and ends at Heritage Park. After that, a wonderful cultural programme was held at the premises of Heritage Park here.