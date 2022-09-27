Tripura : 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Held At Dhalai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2022 : The Government Railway Police (GRP) have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from Kanchanjunga Express at Ambassa Railway Station on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Government Railway Police (GRP) posted in Tripura’s Ambassa under Dhalai district detained three Bangladeshi nationals from Ambassa Railway Station.

The three Bangladeshi nationals were identified as – Muhammed Rubel, Muhammed Akbar Molla and Muhammed Halim; said a GRP official.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Government Railway police station in Ambassa Ranjit Bardhan said “During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees said that Md Halim sent his wife and child to Bangalore two years back for earning their livelihood. Now, Halim along with two of his companions named Rubel and Akbar Molla entered Indian territory on the late night of Monday last without passports. Thereafter, the trio went to Agartala railway station availing an auto-rickshaw around 4 AM in the wee hours of Tuesday. They were on a plan of travelling to Bangalore boarding Kanchanjunga Express. But the Ambassa GRP police station staff trapped them based on secret information.”

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against these three Bangladeshi nationals, who will be produced in the court on Wednesday.