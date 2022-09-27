Tripura & TBI Officials Hold Meetings To Set-Up Tea Auction Centre In State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 27, 2022 : Representatives of Tripura Tea Development Corporation and officials of Tripura government on Tuesday held a crucial meeting with the representatives of the Tea Board of India with the aim of marketing the tea produced in the state across the country and abroad.

The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary of the Industries and Commerce department Abhishek Chandra, Executive Director of the Northeast Regional Office of Tea Board of India Arunita Phukan Yadav and Deputy Director Kamala Chandra Baishya, Controller of Licensing of the Tea Board Rajnigandha Shil Naskar, Chairman of TTDC Santosh Saha and Corporation’s MD Manik Lal Das were present in this meeting held at the State Guest House here in Agartala city on Tuesday.

Citing the significance of the meeting, Special Secretary A Chandra emphasized on the establishment of a tea auction centre in Tripura to popularize and market the state-produced tea throughout the country and abroad. He also said that the state government will extend the necessary cooperation to set up the tea auction centre in the state. The meeting also discussed e-auction, e-procurement, e-selling and e-market place.

The representatives of Tea Board of India also mentioned the necessary cooperation in setting up a tea auction centre in Tripura.

Apart from this, Tea Board of India officials from Kolkata and Guwahati along with Tea seller representatives from Delhi, Kolkata, Tripura, Guwahati, Jorhat and South India attended an interaction meeting at State Guest House here on Tuesday to discuss on setting up a tea auction centre in the state.

In the beginning of the meeting, Controller of Licensing of the Tea Board of India based in Kolkata Rajnigandha Shil Naskar presented detailed information about the tea industry in Tripura through a power-point presentation.

The meeting has been organized by the Industry and Commerce department in collaboration with Tea Board of India and Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited. The meeting was also attended by TTDC chairman, I&C department secretary, Corporation’s Managing Director and others.