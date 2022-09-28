Arunachal Pradesh : 8th Edition Of Much-Anticipated ‘Tawang Festival’ To Be Held From October 28-31 

NET Web Desk

The 8th edition of much-anticipated vibrant and cultural celebration of Arunachal Pradesh – ‘Tawang Festival’ is all set to be held here from October 28 to 31, 2022.

This was informed by festival director – Tseten Chombay during the preliminary meeting of 8th Tawang festival held on Tuesday.

“Tawang Festival’ is one of the most significant cultural events of Northeast India, and there shall be no compromises made in its preparation and execution,” – he noted.

The calendar event of the Arunachal Pradesh government is being held after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also proposed hosting village tours for the tourists, in order to encourage villagers to “adopt the mechanism of self-sustenance”.

According to the Tawang legislator – Tsering Tashi, the ‘Tawang Festival’ is a roadmap of the state government towards achieving sustainable tourism.

“The festival should be commercialized now so that the unemployed youths and others can take the benefit of the platform provided to them during the three-days event,” he said.

Tashi further recommended that village tour programme for tourists may be out sourced to villagers for sustenance in near future,but the publicity and facilitation to tourists may be done by festival committee, tour operators and hoteliers.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tawang – Kesang Ngurup Damo sought cooperation from the stakeholders for smooth conduct of the festival; and mentioned that more review meetings would be called in the coming days to ensure better coordination.